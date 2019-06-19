Kriti Sanon to Play a Media Professional in a Female-Centric Thriller Directed by Rahul Dholakia
Rahul Dholakia, who last directed the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees, will be making a female-centric thriller with Kriti Sanon next.
Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram
Starting her career opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti, Kriti Sanon has made a space for herself among Bollywood heroines with her performances in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi. She is now all set to play the central character in a thriller, to be directed by Rahul Dholakia.
According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Kriti will be seen in the lead role in film, to be produced by Sunir Khetarpal. The film is yet to get a title and will have Kriti playing the role of a media professional.
The 28-year-old actress confirmed the news, saying, "I have been waiting for the right female-driven thriller to come my way and this film ticked all the boxes and has all the elements of a commercial film. It's an entertainer that has a powerful core idea and will connect with the audiences without being preachy about the subject."
"I play a media professional for which the research has already started and I am looking forward to beginning this journey in August," she added. The film, which will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule, has been written by author-turned-screenwriter Bilal Siddiqi. A top VFX studio from South Korea is being brought on board for the film's visual effects.
Rahul, who last directed the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees, is excited to work on the thriller. "This idea was pitched while it was being developed and we realised that there is an exciting thriller format that this story lends itself to. It's a cracker of a script and Kriti is the ideal choice for the protagonist."
Kriti has three releases line up this year - Farhad Samji's Housefull 4, Rohit Jugraj's Arjun Patiala and Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat.
