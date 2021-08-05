Kriti Sanon To Shoot Action Scenes With Tiger Shroff in ’Ganapath’

The gorgeous actress Kriti Sanon’s film ’MiMi’ just got released and it was based on surrogacy. The actress is now in the news for her upcoming film ‘Ganapath’. Tiger Shroff will be seen opposite to the actress in the film. According to reports, Kriti will be seen performing some amazing action scenes in the movie. Kriti is playing the character ‘Jassi’ in the film. The poster of the film shows Kriti in a bold look on a bike. This will be the first time when Kriti will be performing action sequence.

Recently the actress talked about the film with ‘Pinkvilla’. She said that she is getting ready to do action in Ganapath and is very excited about this action film. She mentioned that she will be doing the action with Tiger Shroff. She believes that her co-star will help her in performing the action sequence. On asking the actress about the date from which the shoot will start she replied that although she cannot tell the exact date but the shoot is expected to begin in October. Kriti made her debut in Bollywood with Tiger only.

The actress said that although she and Tiger do not talk or meet each other often but they do share a special bond. She mentioned that she feels really happy when she sees Tiger growing as an actor. She also said that since Tiger is her debut film co-actor, he will always be special for her. In this film Tiger will play the role of a boxer and the story of the film is based on the life and struggle of the protagonist in the boxing ring. Jackky Bhagnani is producing the film and Vikas Bahl will be directing the action drama.

Kriti currently has a number of films in hand. The actress has finished the shooting of Bachchan Pandey, in which she will be seen with Akshay Kumar. She has also shot for the film ‘Bhediya’ in which she will be seen with Varun Dhawan. The actress is also through with the shooting of ‘Hum Do Humare Do’.

