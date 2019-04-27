English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kriti Sanon to Team Up with Luka Chuppi Director Again for a Film on Surrogacy: Reports
Kriti Sanon was last seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in Laxman Utekar’s Luka Chuppi.
Kriti Sanon. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Kriti Sanon is likely to team up with her Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan for a film on surrogacy.
According to sources close to the development, the film, which is tentatively titled Mamma Mia, is currently in the writing stage.
“The film is in the process of writing. There is a Marathi film called Mala Aai Vhhaychy, which is on surrogacy and Maddock Films has official rights of it. But we have just taken the core idea of it and have changed the entire story,” the source said.
“There are no similarities between the two stories—the backdrop, the characters are different, just the idea of surrogate mother we have taken. The Marathi film was made years ago. Back then, the emotions were different and today the taste of audience is changing. As makers, we have to fulfil their expectations,” the source added.
Kriti, who is basking in the glory of two back-to-back hit films Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi, has reportedly liked the idea and is on board. The film is expected to go on floors in November this year after the script is ready.
Surrogacy is a subject which has been previously dealt in Hindi films such as Sushmita Sen’s Filhaal and Salman Khan-starrer Chori Chori Chupke Chupke.
Filmmaker Karan Johar’s upcoming film Good News, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, also reportedly explores this theme.
Meanwhile, Kriti will next be seen in Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Panipat.
