Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kriti Sanon to Team Up with Luka Chuppi Director Again for a Film on Surrogacy: Reports

Kriti Sanon was last seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in Laxman Utekar’s Luka Chuppi.

PTI

Updated:April 27, 2019, 11:48 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kriti Sanon to Team Up with Luka Chuppi Director Again for a Film on Surrogacy: Reports
Kriti Sanon. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Kriti Sanon is likely to team up with her Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan for a film on surrogacy.

According to sources close to the development, the film, which is tentatively titled Mamma Mia, is currently in the writing stage.

“The film is in the process of writing. There is a Marathi film called Mala Aai Vhhaychy, which is on surrogacy and Maddock Films has official rights of it. But we have just taken the core idea of it and have changed the entire story,” the source said.

“There are no similarities between the two stories—the backdrop, the characters are different, just the idea of surrogate mother we have taken. The Marathi film was made years ago. Back then, the emotions were different and today the taste of audience is changing. As makers, we have to fulfil their expectations,” the source added.

Kriti, who is basking in the glory of two back-to-back hit films Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi, has reportedly liked the idea and is on board. The film is expected to go on floors in November this year after the script is ready.

Surrogacy is a subject which has been previously dealt in Hindi films such as Sushmita Sen’s Filhaal and Salman Khan-starrer Chori Chori Chupke Chupke.

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s upcoming film Good News, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, also reportedly explores this theme.

Meanwhile, Kriti will next be seen in Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Panipat.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram