Kriti Sanon to Work in Biopic of This Legendary Actress? Here's What We Know

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon, who was most recently seen in Bachchhan Paandey, may play the titular role in late actor Meena Kumari’s biopic. According to a report in Etimes, Kriti has not signed the film yet but she is happy to have been considered for the biopic.

Earlier, Kriti has expressed her desire to work in Madhubala and Meena Kumari’s biopics. Kriti said that both were iconic leading ladies of their time and people don’t know much about their lives. Rumour has it that Madhur Bhushan will produce the film based on Madhubala’s life. Madhur Bhushan is Madhubala’s sister.

Tajdar Amrohi, the son of Kamal Amrohi, earlier said that he was keen on watching a biopic based on his father and chhoti ammi Meena Kumari. Tajdar also added that since it was an ambitious project, things would take some time.

Things like sets, casting and director are still to be finalised, according to Tajdar, who added that Maratha Mandir, where Pakeezah was filmed, will also be decorated. Pakeezah was directed by Kamal Amrohi and Meena Kumari, Raaj Kumar and Ashok Kumar were seen in this film.

Tajdar continued that many female leads can play the role of Meena Kumari but it is difficult to cast an actor who can play Kamal Amrohi on screen. According to Tajdar, he was a very handsome man with a hypnotizing personality. Tajdar said that an actor with a similar personality has to be chosen.

