Kriti Sanon has a knack to leave an impression on her fans, whether through her films, sartorial choices, social media posts or gym sessions. For quite some time now, Kriti Sanon has been sharing her fitness journey with her fans. On Tuesday, she took up the treadmill core challenge for her workout session and even shared a glimpse of it on social media.

In the video, Kriti Sanon can be seen using a wheel for the treadmill challenge. Along with the video she wrote, “And you thought Treadmills were meant to walk or run on?! Let’s do this the tribe way." She further tagged her trainer, Karan Sawhney in the post and wrote, “next time we will up the speed".

Fans were left impressed upon seeing the actress perform the tricky workout. One of the users wrote, “Blimey. The stability in your arms and core is impressive under those circumstances." Another fan commented, “Fitness queen and motivational idol to all of us." “I’m more interested in how you concluded this exercise & regained your standing normal posture again, without switching off the treadmill mill," a third comment read.

Previously, the actress shared a video where she was seen working out with her Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan. The duo was seen performing some intense exercises with the help of their trainer. She captioned the post by saying, “What fun!! When are we doing this again Varun Dhawan?” Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon recently shared the screen space with actor Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada. Helmed by David Dhawan, the film was released on February 17 and also stars Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Manisha Koirala in crucial roles. She will next be seen in Om Raut’s directorial film Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The movie is currently in its post-production stage and is scheduled to release on June 16, 2023.

