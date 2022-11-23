Kriti Sanon Visits Her School After 15 Years to Promote Bhediya, Shares Heartwarming Note

Guess where Kriti Sanon went to promote her upcoming film Bhediya? Her school in New Delhi. Kriti did her schooling at RK Puram’s Delhi Public School and she is proud to say that she has always been a “dipsite at heart.” In case you didn’t know, students from DPS refer to themselves as “dipsites.” Kriti Sanon, on Wednesday, posted a photo of herself posing in front of her school gate and expressed her happiness in a note.

She wrote about being “nostalgic” and how her school has “truly shaped (her as) the person” she is today. The actress wrote: “Back to school! After 15 years! Such a proud feeling to be back to my school to promote my film Bhediya! Nostalgic!” The caption further read, “DPS RK Puram has given me a lot… it truly shaped the person I am today! And it was the best feeling to come back to say ‘I made it!’”

On Kriti Sanon’s post, her sister Nupur Sanon, co-star Abhishek Banerjee and casting director Mukesh Chhabra dropped fire and heart-eye icons.

See Kriti Sanon’s post here:

Kriti Sanon co-stars with Varun Dhawan in Bhediya. It is a horror comedy directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film will open in theatres this Friday.

On Wednesday, Kriti Sanon raised excitement among her fans for her film by sharing the trailer of Bhediya. She wrote, “Jungle jungle baat chali. 2 days to go (howl sound) November 25.” The film stars Varun Dhawan playing the role of a werewolf.

When Kriti Sanon was promoting Bhediya in Hyderabad, she set the stage on fire with her dance moves. Kriti, who made her acting debut with a south film, wrote about feeling “overwhelmed” after dancing to her “first song” from her first film 1: Nenokkadine. Her caption read, “Hyderabad you have my (heart icon). Felt so nostalgic to be back in the city promoting Thodelu (Bhediya). The love, the warmth, the memories of starting my career as an actor in the Telugu Industry, dancing again on my first song… I cannot put into words how heartwarming & overwhelming it was today to be back where it all began! Aww Tuzo Mogh Korta- I love You! Thank you for giving so much love to me and to team Thodelu. Mi Premani Andhinchandi. A big Thank You to Allu Arvind Garu for presenting our film to the Telugu audience and for all the support.”

Apart from Bhediya, Kriti Sanon has Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan lined up.

