Kriti Sanon Wants Vijay Deverakonda, Kartik Aaryan To Participate In Her Swayamwar

Actress Kriti Sanon recently split the beans on her marriage plans and expressed her desire of organizing a Swayamwar for herself. In a recent interview, the Hum Do Hamare Do actor revealed that she wants a couple of stars to participate in her Swayamwar, including Liger star Vijay Deverakonda, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan and Rashtra Kavach Om star Aditya Roy Kapur. In addition to Bollywood actors, Kriti also wishes for Hollywood A-lister Ryan Gosling to be one of the contesting suitors at her Swayamvar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

In a live show on Roposo, Kriti Sanon shared, “Vijay Deverakonda is good looking and he sounds sensible to me. I have seen some of his interviews too and he seems to be very real and sensible. He could be in the Swayamwar.” She also added, “Kartik Aryan could be in it and Aditya Roy Kapur too. Is there anyone else who is single?”

“I would love to work with Ryan Gosling and I would also like him to be in my Swayamwar,” concluded Kriti.

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon was last seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar in the action comedy film Bachchhan Paandey. She had also appeared in the Tiger Shroff-starrer Heropanti 2 for a cameo. The 32-year-old actress has a couple of Bollywood films in the pipeline.

Kriti will next be seen alongside her Dilwale co-star Varun Dhawan in filmmaker Amar Kaushik’s upcoming horror comedy, titled Bhediya. She is all set to reunite with Tiger Shroff, yet again, for Vikas Bahl’s thriller film Ganapath. Lastly, Kriti has Rohit Dhawan’s much-talked-about action drama Shehzada in her kitty. The Mimi star is currently busy shooting for Ganapath and Shehzada, simultaneously.

On her birthday, July 28, Kriti Sanon revealed wrapping one of the shoot schedules of the Kartik Aaryan-starrer by sharing a BTS video from the sets of Shehzada. In the video, she is seen grooving to the title song of Desi Boyz with the cast and crew of the upcoming film. Sharing the video on Instagram, Kriti wrote, “Birthday/schedule wrap with my Desi Boyzzz! Finally saw the fun side to our very serious director Shehzada.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

She will also star in Om Raut’s highly-anticipated mythological film Adipurush, alongside Prabhas, as Janaki.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here