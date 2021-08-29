Kriti Sanon was Insulted by a Choreographer During Her Modelling Days, Says ‘I Cried to My Mother’

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon recalled her first ramp walk during her modelling days and revealed that she was scolded by a choreographer in front of some 20 models. In a recent interview, the actress said that she made a mistake in the choreography and got yelled at publicly for it.

In an interview with Brut India, the actress said, “When I did my first ramp show, I remember I messed up somewhere in the choreography and the choreographer was very rude to me. She screamed at me in front of some 20 models at the end of the show. Whenever someone scolds me, I can just start crying like this (snaps fingers).”

She continued, “So, I remember sitting in an auto and the moment I sat, I started crying. I went back home and I cried to my mother. My mother was like, ‘I don’t know if this profession is for you. I don’t. You need to be emotionally way stronger, you need to be a thick-skinned person and you need to be a lot more confident than you are.’ And I think confidence is something that I gained with time.”

Kriti currently has a number of films in hand. The actress has finished the shooting of Bachchan Pandey, in which she will be seen with Akshay Kumar. In her another upcoming film Ganapath, she will be seen opposite Tiger Shroff. She has also shot for the film Bhediya in which she will be seen with Varun Dhawan. The actress is also through with the shooting of Hum Do Humare Do.

