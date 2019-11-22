Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kriti Sanon Will Have 'Meaty Role, Better than Parallel Lead' in Bachchan Pandey: Dir Farhad Samji

Farhad Samji, who will be re-uniting with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon for the second time, after Housefull 4, recently revealed little details about the lead actress's character in the film.

News18.com

Updated:November 22, 2019, 12:34 PM IST
Kriti Sanon Will Have 'Meaty Role, Better than Parallel Lead' in Bachchan Pandey: Dir Farhad Samji
Farhad Samji, who will be re-uniting with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon for the second time, after Housefull 4, recently revealed little details about the lead actress's character in the film.

After Housefull 4, writer and director Farhad Samji has paired up with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon for Bachchan Pandey. While many inquired about the actress’ substantiality in the film, Farhad has revealed it’s even better than that of a parallel lead.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, “It is better than a parallel hero’s role. It is a very meaty role not done by any actress in the past. But that does not mean that she will also not get to do songs. She will do two songs also and will have a substantial part to play as well.”

While Kriti is already starring in a solo lead movie Mimi, which deals with the subject of female surrogacy, it’s common for Bollywood actresses to not have a fulfilling role especially when it comes to an A-Lister being cast opposite them.

The news of the actress being roped in for the movie was recently announced. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who will be reuniting with the actress for the third time (After Heropanti and Housefull 4) said. “Akshay and Kriti’s pairing delighted the audience in Housefull 4. I have seen her grow as an actor since Heropanti and I feel, she can pull off this role alongside Akshay.”

Reports have further said that Kriti will be playing a South Indian girl for this role, for which she has also been working on perfecting her dialect. Akshay, on the other hand, will be playing a villager.

While earlier Bachchan Pandey was to hit the theaters for a 2020 Christmas release, it has now been postponed to avoid clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Lal Singh Chaddha.

