Kriti Sanon Will Not Approach 'Some Directors' to Do a Scene in a Certain Way

Kriti Saon is currently featuring in Laxman Utekar’s Mimi. She plays the role of a surrogate mother who is abandoned by a foreign couple who has hired her for bearing their child. The movie is getting positive reviews from the viewers and some have even termed it Kriti’s best performance which touches the notes of pathos and realism.

Meanwhile, in an interview, Kriti also praised Laxman for letting the actors interpret and deliver a scene in their own way. She said Laxman made actors comfortable on set and gave them liberty when it came to performance. “There are some directors who I’d not go to and say I want to do this in the scene. There are times you are given a blocking," Kriti said in an interview with ETimes. Pankaj Tripathi, Kriti’s Mimi co-star, also concurred.

Apart from Mimi, Kriti is attached to work in Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar and with Tiger Shroff in Ganapath.

Kriti also said she chose a realistic approach while portraying the various stages of pregnancy in Mimi.

“Being blessed with a great metabolism, I’ve always been able to eat whatever I want. Owing to this, it wasn’t easy for me to put on the kilos. From devouring the oiliest possible breakfast, to gorging on the sugariest of sweets, I had to stuff myself with way more food than normal," Kriti recalled.

The actress added, “Every two hours, I needed to snack on something even when I was not hungry. After a while, this whole buffet of junk food got nauseating. I also wasn’t allowed to do any kind of workout including yoga, which led me to feel really unfit."

(With IANS inputs)

