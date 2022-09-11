Kriti Sanon Wins Best Actress Award For Mimi, Says 'Never Let Anyone Tell You Your Dream Is Too Big'

Kriti Sanon has been rising the ladder higher and higher with every step of the way, ever since she made her stellar debut 8 years ago in Heropanti. Her recent performance in Mimi not only left everyone impressed but with it, the actress has also cemented herself in the top league. While Kriti has been getting appreciation from all for Mimi, she has now also won the ‘Best Actress in a Leading Role’ title of the year at an award show.

Accepting the award, Kriti thanked her family and the makers of the film for all their support. She also sent out an inspiring message for all those who are aspiring to be an actor. Kriti mentioned that one must not pay attention when being told that ‘his/her dreams are too big’ but rather work hard to achieve those dreams. She also shared that it might take a little longer for somebody with no background in the film industry as it took eight for her too.

“To any boy and any girl who’s been told ki yeh bohot bada sapna hai, itne bade sapne mat dekho, pure nahi hote.. ya contacts ke bina na yaha pe kuch nahi hota hai, it doesn’t matter where you come from, it doesn’t matter who your parents are, what your surname is. It might take you a little longer,it’s taken me 8 years, it might take you a little longer, the journey might be a little tougher but just believe in yourself, keep working, keep getting better at what you do, keep learning and I promise you that you will get there, and when you do, it will be worth it because it will be your journey. So never let anyone tell you your dream is too big… so here’s to big dreams,” Kriti said.

The actress also added, addressing Ranveer Singh in the audience- “Ranveer Singh do you remember what you told me, ‘Jab tu Best Actress, main Best Actor hounga na tab saath mein kaam karenge’ .. wooh tik tok!”

Sharing the same video on her Instagram account, Kriti revealed that her thank you speech came directly from her heart and wasn’t scripted. “She believed she could, So she did..AND SO CAN YOU! ❤️ Unedited, unscripted and straight from ❤️ Don’t let anyone tell you your dream is too big,” she wrote.

On her work front, Kriti already has several projects in her pipeline. She will be next seen in Shehzada along with Kartik Aarya. She will also be seen in the Pan-India mythological drama, Adipurush, the horror comedy, Bhediya, and an out-and-out action flick, Ganapath.

