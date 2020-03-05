English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Kriti Sanon Wraps Up Shooting for Her Next Film Mimi

Mimi also features Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak. The film is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 5, 2020, 4:45 PM IST
Actress Kriti Sanon has finished shooting for Mimi, the upcoming heroine-centric film where she essays a surrogate mother.

Kriti on Thursday took to Instagram and posted a lengthy note, thanking the crew and cast for making a "beautiful film".



"#Mimi has been such an experience!! The most satisfying schedule ever with a super passionate and hardworking cast and crew!! It's such a lovely feeling when everyone just wants to put in their best effort to make a beautiful film! #Mimi-- this one's too close to my heart," she wrote.

Mimi marks the return of director Laxman Utekar, who made his Bollywood directorial debut last year with the Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon hit Luka Chuppi.

Shot mainly in Jaipur, Mimi also features Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak. The film is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011).

After Mimi, Utekar is scheduled to reunite with Kriti and Kartik for Luka Chuppi 2.

