Kriti Sanon Posts Note on Why She Didn't Write After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput worked together in the film Raabta. After the news of the actor's suicide broke, unlike many other celebs, Kriti did not post a condolence message on social media. Her sister Nupur, instead put up a post on Instagram that indicated they were being pestered for a reaction on social media.

A day after attending Sushant's funeral, Kriti put up an emotional post on Instagram in memory of the actor. "It has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living," she said, addressing her late co-star.

On Wednesday, the actress lashed out in anger towards those who criticised for not putting out a statement in public after the actor's death. The 'Panipat' actress also talked about how social media has become a toxic place where if you don't post RIP, then you are considered not be grieving.

"It's strange that the otherwise trolling, gossiping world suddenly wakes up to your niceness and positive side once you are gone. Social media is the FAKEST, most toxic place.. and if you haven't posted RIP or said something publicly, you are considered not to be grieving, when in reality, those are the people grieving for REAL. It seems Social Media is the new ‘Real’ world.. and the Real world has become 'Fake'," she wrote.

Kriti also blasted the media for their conduct at Sushant's funeral. "...Request media to either not be present there or at least maintain some dignity and distance. Behind the starry glitter and the so-called glamour, we are normal human beings with the same feelings as you have.."

She ended her note with a thought on mental health, asking people to hold on to their families and people who care.