Kriti Sanon Wrote Her First Poem For A School Crush In Her 9th Grade

The actress has since composed poems on global disasters like Tsunami and even the Coronavirus pandemic and has been taking the lockdown to hone her skills.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 11:32 AM IST
Kriti Sanon is utilising the lockdown period by honing her poetry skills, a habit she developed as a school kid. And while her current compositions are in line with what's happening in the world, her taste has not been so refined always.

In an interview, the actress confessed that one of her first poems was, in fact, about a teenage school crush. Recounting the embarrasing incident, she said, “Looking back, I think it was a childish poem.”

“I think I was in the ninth standard, and inspired by a really close friend, I started writing,” Kriti recalled.

Having come a long way since then, the actress says her taste has matured. “I also wrote a poem on the tsunami, as also one when my dadaji passed away. What I feel or what strikes me, I try and express through words in a beautiful way,” the actress said.

While her busy acting work schedule had kept her away from the art, Kriti has taken the Coronavirus quarantine period as an excuse to work on her  compositions once again.

“For the last few years, I didn’t feel the need to go back to poetry as I was using acting as a medium to express my emotions. I am not someone who can spontaneously write within 30 minutes; it takes a lot of time for me to pen down my thoughts and I couldn’t find the time for it,” she said.

Kriti says she will release her poems in all good times.

Last seen in the 2019 film Panipat, with Arjun Kapoor, Kriti will next be seen playing the lead as a surrogate mother in Mimi, a remake of the National Award winning 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!

