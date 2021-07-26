Kriti Sanon's Film Mimi Delivered 4 Days Early as Surprise for Actress on Birthday Eve

When they said Mimi is nothing like what you are expecting, little did we know the film will pull off a never-seen-before stunt with its release. The film’s makers delivered four days ahead of the their official release date. The Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi starring comedy was set for a July 30 release. But team Mimi decided to make it a surprise gift for Kriti, her fans and the audience, as the film started streaming from Monday, July 26, at 6:30 pm IST only on Jio Cinema and Netflix.

Kriti Sanon’s birthday is on July 27. And to usher in her special day, as she cuts her cake, the makers decided to surprise her and let the world meet her labour of love Mimi today. Kriti made the announcement with a post on Instagram.

Pankaj Tripathi sent special birthday wishes for Kriti in a video.

Reports of the pirated version of the film leaking on some online platforms surfaced earlier on Monday, and the makers apparently took the decision to release the film ahead of its scheduled date.

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, Mimi. A Maddock Films production, produced by Dinesh Vijan, directed by Laxman Utekar, starring Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa, Mimi is streaming now on Jio Cinema and Netflix.

