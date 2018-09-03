GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
election logo karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total105/105
BJP28
INC32
JDS12
OTH33
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC0
JDS0
OTH2
City Council
total29/29
BJP9
INC5
JDS2
OTH13
Town Council
total53/53
BJP11
INC20
JDS8
OTH14
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP7
INC7
JDS2
OTH4
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
»
1-min read

Kriti Sanon's Instagram Account Was Hacked and Then Restored, Get All the Details Here

This is not the first time that an actor had to face this. Earlier Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Shahid Kapoor and even Amitabh Bachchan became prey to hackers. Internationally, popular names like Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift also couldn't stop their accounts being hacked.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2018, 5:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kriti Sanon's Instagram Account Was Hacked and Then Restored, Get All the Details Here
File photo of Kriti Sanon. Instagram/Kriti Sanon.
Loading...
It was a tough day for actress Kriti Sanon on Instagram. Her social media account got hacked and the hacker started posting old pictures of the actress. Apart from that, the hacker also insisted to her fans that they follow a fake account of the starlet.

Soon fans could smell something fishy and flooded Kriti's account's comment box suspecting a hack. Later Kriti took to Twitter to confirm the hack and wrote, "GUYS MY INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT IS HACKED! Pls do not respond!"




Later in the day, she got everything fixed and confirmed the fans that now all's well. She wrote, "Ok my instagram is back!! A biggg thank you to Freyan, Nikita and Varun Katoch who helped me and got it back so soon!"




This is not the first time that an actor had to face this. Earlier Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Shahid Kapoor and even Amitabh Bachchan became prey to hackers. Internationally, popular names like Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift also couldn't stop their accounts being hacked.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi and also did a special song Aao Kabhi Haveli Par sung by Badshah in Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree. She will next share the screen space with Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma in Patiala. The actress has also been roped in for Luka Chuppi opposite Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's Kalank.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...