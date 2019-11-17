Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Kriti Sanon's Mimi First Look Revealed in Leaked Pics from Rajasthan Sets

Kriti Sanon was snapped shooting for her forthcoming film 'Mimi' in a rural setting in Rajasthan. Check out her first look from the film below.

News18.com

Updated:November 17, 2019, 12:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kriti Sanon's Mimi First Look Revealed in Leaked Pics from Rajasthan Sets
A sneak peek into Kriti Sanon's upcoming film 'Mimi'

Kriti Sanon is playing an unconventional role on screen in Mimi, directed by Laxman Utekar. Well, this wouldn't be the first time that the talented actress will have taken on a strong and emotional character as her avatar, but her look from the upcoming film that revolves around surrogacy is going viral for all the right reasons.

Read: Kriti is Very Protective About Me, Says Filhall Girl Nupur Sanon

Kriti was snapped on the streets of Churu, Rajasthan, in her new look. She looks disheveled in the pics and in one even wears a burqa as she walks on the streets. She gives off very earthy vibes in her costume and demeanour. As reported, the shoot for Mimi was stalled by the local police as permission was not taken to shoot the film in the city but Kriti's first look from the film did catch our notice. She looks like a village girl in the pics and convincingly so. Check out her leaked pics from the sets of Mimi below.

Earlier, Kriti had given a sneak peek from the sets of Mimi as she posted a pic with actress Sai Tamhankar. The two actresses were hiding their faces with a warm blanket.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan in association with Jio Studios, Mimi is based on a Marathi film Mala Aai Vhaaychy which won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2011.

"There's a thrill in telling poignant stories and then there's a thrill in telling ones that are based on true events. Mimi is one such tale," Vijan had said in a statement at the time of film announcement.

"It explores a beautiful relationship between a woman who never wanted to be a mother and one who can't wait to be one. What's unexpected about the story is the humorous vein that runs through it and that's what makes Mimi exciting," he had added.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram