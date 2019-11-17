Kriti Sanon's Mimi First Look Revealed in Leaked Pics from Rajasthan Sets
Kriti Sanon was snapped shooting for her forthcoming film 'Mimi' in a rural setting in Rajasthan. Check out her first look from the film below.
A sneak peek into Kriti Sanon's upcoming film 'Mimi'
Kriti Sanon is playing an unconventional role on screen in Mimi, directed by Laxman Utekar. Well, this wouldn't be the first time that the talented actress will have taken on a strong and emotional character as her avatar, but her look from the upcoming film that revolves around surrogacy is going viral for all the right reasons.
Kriti was snapped on the streets of Churu, Rajasthan, in her new look. She looks disheveled in the pics and in one even wears a burqa as she walks on the streets. She gives off very earthy vibes in her costume and demeanour. As reported, the shoot for Mimi was stalled by the local police as permission was not taken to shoot the film in the city but Kriti's first look from the film did catch our notice. She looks like a village girl in the pics and convincingly so. Check out her leaked pics from the sets of Mimi below.
View this post on Instagram
Kriti Sanon's look from her next release MIMI where she plays a surrogate mother. The film also star Pankaj Tripathi. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ From celebrities pictuess to movie reviews, your fun stop to bollywood here, only at Bollywood New York. . . . #kritisanon #mimi #pankajtripathi #BollywoodNewYork #Bollywood #Bollywoodmovies #desi #BollywoodActress #mumbai #BollywoodFashion #BollywoodMovies #BollywoodStyle #BollywoodFilms #BollywoodNews #Bollywoodactor #followme #BollywoodCelebrities #hindimovies #hindimovie follow us for more @BollywoodNewYork
View this post on Instagram
@Kritisanon's first look revealed as she gets snapped on the sets of #Mimi in Rajasthan where she playes a young surrogate mother. Image Source : @media.raindrop . . . . . #Kritisanon | #Kritisanonfans | #Kritisanonlovers | #Bollywood | #BollywoodActress | #Bollywoodmovie | #Bollywoodcelebrity | #Snapped | #kritiaddiction #kritisanonbeautiful #kritisanonfanclub #kritisanonrocks #kritisanonpictures #kritisanonfc #kritisanonpics #kritisanonfanclub #kritisanon #bollywoodlove#bollywoodhot #bollywoodcelebrity #bollywoodmemes#bollywoodbeauty #bollywoodstylefile#bollywoodflashback #bollywoodactors #bollywoodfilm#bollywoodking #bollywoodlove #lukkachuppi #housefull4
Earlier, Kriti had given a sneak peek from the sets of Mimi as she posted a pic with actress Sai Tamhankar. The two actresses were hiding their faces with a warm blanket.
Produced by Dinesh Vijan in association with Jio Studios, Mimi is based on a Marathi film Mala Aai Vhaaychy which won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2011.
"There's a thrill in telling poignant stories and then there's a thrill in telling ones that are based on true events. Mimi is one such tale," Vijan had said in a statement at the time of film announcement.
"It explores a beautiful relationship between a woman who never wanted to be a mother and one who can't wait to be one. What's unexpected about the story is the humorous vein that runs through it and that's what makes Mimi exciting," he had added.
(With inputs from IANS)
