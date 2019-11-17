Kriti Sanon's Mimi First Look Revealed in Leaked Pics from Rajasthan Sets

Kriti Sanon is playing an unconventional role on screen in Mimi, directed by Laxman Utekar. Well, this wouldn't be the first time that the talented actress will have taken on a strong and emotional character as her avatar, but her look from the upcoming film that revolves around surrogacy is going viral for all the right reasons.

Read: Kriti is Very Protective About Me, Says Filhall Girl Nupur Sanon

Kriti was snapped on the streets of Churu, Rajasthan, in her new look. She looks disheveled in the pics and in one even wears a burqa as she walks on the streets. She gives off very earthy vibes in her costume and demeanour. As reported, the shoot for Mimi was stalled by the local police as permission was not taken to shoot the film in the city but Kriti's first look from the film did catch our notice. She looks like a village girl in the pics and convincingly so. Check out her leaked pics from the sets of Mimi below.

Earlier, Kriti had given a sneak peek from the sets of Mimi as she posted a pic with actress Sai Tamhankar. The two actresses were hiding their faces with a warm blanket.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan in association with Jio Studios, Mimi is based on a Marathi film Mala Aai Vhaaychy which won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2011.

"There's a thrill in telling poignant stories and then there's a thrill in telling ones that are based on true events. Mimi is one such tale," Vijan had said in a statement at the time of film announcement.

"It explores a beautiful relationship between a woman who never wanted to be a mother and one who can't wait to be one. What's unexpected about the story is the humorous vein that runs through it and that's what makes Mimi exciting," he had added.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.