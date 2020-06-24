Kriti Sanon's Mimi Will Not Go on Floors Soon, Confirms Director

Laxman Utekar, who is currently working on Mimi, a film about a young surrogate mother starring Kriti Sanon, said that the film will not go on floors despite relaxation in lockdown rules. Even though films and TV shows can resume shooting the filmmaker has said that the film will not restart their schedule any time soon. The film's shooting was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Talking to Mid-day in an interview, Laxman said, “We have close to five days’ shoot left, including the filming of a song and some scenes. But we don’t plan to resume shoot anytime soon. The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is increasing with every passing day. Unless that comes under control, I don’t want to call my team on the set.”

Talking about the film, he said, "With the film, the audience will get complete clarity on surrogacy. Even though it is centred on surrogacy, the soul of the film is the bond between two mothers."

Mimi narrates the story of a young aspiring actress who is a dancer in Mandawa and how she ends up being a surrogate for a couple. It is inspired by the acclaimed Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy.

Mimi also stars Sai Tamahankar, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles.

