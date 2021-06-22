Kriti Sanon's Photo from Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 Calendar Shoot is Too Hot to Handle

Actress Kriti Sanon, who is an avid social media user and keeps giving fans inside glimpses from her upcoming projects and photoshoots, on Tuesday posted a sultry picture of her from Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar shoot. The actress looked absolutely ravishing in an all-black outfit. For the photoshoot, she donned a black bralette and leather pants with black stilettos. She paired it with multiple rings, bangles and sleek danglers for her sixth calendar shoot with Dabboo Ratnani in a row.

On the work front, Kriti wrapped the Jaisalmer schedule of Bachchan Pandey a few months back. In the film, she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar. She has also been roped in opposite Prabhas in Adipurush. She is also reuniting with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff for an actioner Ganapath.

Kriti will also be seen in a horror-comedy, titled Bhediya, opposite Varun Dhawan. She also has Hum Do Hamaare Do with Rajkummar Rao and another unannounced project, besides her solo movie Mimi.

