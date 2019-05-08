English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kriti Sanon's Pool Pic will Make You Forget Your Summer Blues
Kriti Sanon's pool pic is a throwback to the time she made her first appearance on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar. See here.
Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram
Loading...
Kriti Sanon is one of the most active and followed celebrities on Instagram, and in keeping the tag intact, treats her fans with beautiful pics every now and then.
She served summery inspiration to her 21 million Instagram followers, as she shared a jaw-dropping picture of herself turning into a water baby. In the picture, the Luka Chuppi actress is seen setting the calm waters of a swimming pool on fire, with her toned bikini body and her to-die-for charm.
Famed celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has been credited with the picture, which is a throwback to her first appearance on his calendar. She captioned the post, "Cold as ice, but in the right hands she melts.."
Recently, Kriti was doing rounds on social media for her vacation pics with friends in Goa. She was seen enjoying a 'much-needed' holiday with two of her closest friends in Goa, having a fun time by the beach. Kriti's Goa pictures were full of brightly coloured clothes and happy smiles.
While Kriti is busy sharing throwback pics, she has several projects lined up for release. She will be soon seen in movies like Panipat and Housefull 4. She even starred in a item song in the recently released Kalank.
Follow @News18Movies for more
She served summery inspiration to her 21 million Instagram followers, as she shared a jaw-dropping picture of herself turning into a water baby. In the picture, the Luka Chuppi actress is seen setting the calm waters of a swimming pool on fire, with her toned bikini body and her to-die-for charm.
Famed celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has been credited with the picture, which is a throwback to her first appearance on his calendar. She captioned the post, "Cold as ice, but in the right hands she melts.."
Recently, Kriti was doing rounds on social media for her vacation pics with friends in Goa. She was seen enjoying a 'much-needed' holiday with two of her closest friends in Goa, having a fun time by the beach. Kriti's Goa pictures were full of brightly coloured clothes and happy smiles.
View this post on Instagram
My soul sisters! Time just flies when i’m with u both.. a much much needed getaway!♀️ @ayushi.tayal @kriti_baveja Celebration, endless conversations, nostalgic music, getting ready in the same room, borrowing each other’s stuff, capturing every moment, walking on the beach, and then randomly lying down to look up at the stars, kiddish games in the pool to terribly failed boomerangs, sunset with Mimosa and not to forget..awesome food!! Life’s good!
While Kriti is busy sharing throwback pics, she has several projects lined up for release. She will be soon seen in movies like Panipat and Housefull 4. She even starred in a item song in the recently released Kalank.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amidst Wedding Rumours With Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Says 'Not in the Zone to Get Married'
- SpiceJet Offers Business Class Seats on Boeing 737 Acquired from Jet Airways, Discounts Upto 40 Percent
- Bazinga! The ‘Big Bang Theory’ Had a Higher Viewership than ‘Game Of Thrones’ Last Week
- In 'Game of Thrones', All Men Must Die and All Women Must Have Sex
- Nature Loving Pune Professor Has Lived All Her Live Without Electricity at Home, Here's Why
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results