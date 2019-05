Kriti Sanon's Pool Pic will Make You Forget Your Summer Blues

Kriti Sanon is one of the most active and followed celebrities on Instagram, and in keeping the tag intact, treats her fans with beautiful pics every now and then.She served summery inspiration to her 21 million Instagram followers, as she shared a jaw-dropping picture of herself turning into a water baby. In the picture, the Luka Chuppi actress is seen setting the calm waters of a swimming pool on fire, with her toned bikini body and her to-die-for charm.Famed celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has been credited with the picture, which is a throwback to her first appearance on his calendar. She captioned the post, "Cold as ice, but in the right hands she melts.."Recently, Kriti was doing rounds on social media for her vacation pics with friends in Goa. She was seen enjoying a 'much-needed' holiday with two of her closest friends in Goa, having a fun time by the beach. Kriti's Goa pictures were full of brightly coloured clothes and happy smiles.While Kriti is busy sharing throwback pics, she has several projects lined up for release. She will be soon seen in movies like Panipat and Housefull 4. She even starred in a item song in the recently released Kalank.Follow @News18Movies for more