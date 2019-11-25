Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kritika Kamra, Karan Kundra, Pooja Gor Groove at Kitani Mohabbat Hai Actress Akshita Kapoor’s Sangeet

Kitani Mohabbat Hai actress Akshita Kapoor tied the knot with her beau Zishaan. The actress got married on Sunday and celebrated her sangeet ceremony with her co-actors on Saturday.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 25, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
Kritika Kamra, Karan Kundra, Pooja Gor Groove at Kitani Mohabbat Hai Actress Akshita Kapoor's Sangeet
Kitani Mohabbat Hai actress Akshita Kapoor tied the knot with her beau Zishaan. The actress got married on Sunday and celebrated her sangeet ceremony with her co-actors on Saturday.

As the wedding season is at its peak, a number of celebs are getting married. A month ago, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari got married to Suyesh Rawat. Following her was Tenali Rama fame Niya Sharma and Madubala actress Gunjan Utreja.

Now, Kitani Mohabbat Hai actress Akshita Kapoor tied the knot with her beau Zishaan. The actress got married on Sunday and celebrated her sangeet ceremony with her co-actors on Saturday. Spotted on the occasion was her Kitani Mohabbat Hai co-actors Kritika Kamra, Pooja Gor and Karan Kundra. The trio danced their hearts out. Kritika shared a series ofpictures, wishing the new bride for the new journey.

Check out the pictures:

She also shared a series of videos, showing the fun party at the sangeet ceremony. While Akshita can be seen dancing in a video, other video shows the co-actors having their fun time.

Apart from Kitani Mohabbat Hai gang, other popular TV celebs including Abigail Pande, Paras Arora, Paras Kalnawat, Yogita Bihani and Vishal Singh were also a part of the wedding festivities. Abigail also shared a video of her dance with beau Sanam Johar.

