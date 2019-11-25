Kritika Kamra, Karan Kundra, Pooja Gor Groove at Kitani Mohabbat Hai Actress Akshita Kapoor’s Sangeet
Kitani Mohabbat Hai actress Akshita Kapoor tied the knot with her beau Zishaan. The actress got married on Sunday and celebrated her sangeet ceremony with her co-actors on Saturday.
Kitani Mohabbat Hai actress Akshita Kapoor tied the knot with her beau Zishaan. The actress got married on Sunday and celebrated her sangeet ceremony with her co-actors on Saturday.
As the wedding season is at its peak, a number of celebs are getting married. A month ago, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari got married to Suyesh Rawat. Following her was Tenali Rama fame Niya Sharma and Madubala actress Gunjan Utreja.
Now, Kitani Mohabbat Hai actress Akshita Kapoor tied the knot with her beau Zishaan. The actress got married on Sunday and celebrated her sangeet ceremony with her co-actors on Saturday. Spotted on the occasion was her Kitani Mohabbat Hai co-actors Kritika Kamra, Pooja Gor and Karan Kundra. The trio danced their hearts out. Kritika shared a series ofpictures, wishing the new bride for the new journey.
Check out the pictures:
She also shared a series of videos, showing the fun party at the sangeet ceremony. While Akshita can be seen dancing in a video, other video shows the co-actors having their fun time.
Apart from Kitani Mohabbat Hai gang, other popular TV celebs including Abigail Pande, Paras Arora, Paras Kalnawat, Yogita Bihani and Vishal Singh were also a part of the wedding festivities. Abigail also shared a video of her dance with beau Sanam Johar.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tesla Cybertruck Receives Almost 150,000 Orders In Just Two Days After Revealing
- 'Indian Food is Terrible': How a Single Tweet from US Professor Riled up Desi Internet
- Aparajitha Ayodhya: Kangana Ranaut Debuts as Producer with Film on Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Case
- Amazon Has Some Cool Deals on The OnePlus TV: Discounts, Cashback And More
- Sai Praneeth Gets Engaged, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Attend Ceremony