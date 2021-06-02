Kritika Kamra Refutes Rumours of Engagement With Uday Singh Gauri

Kritika Kamra became a household name after essaying the role of Arohi in the popular television serial Kitani Mohabbat Hai, owing to her sizzling chemistry with her ex-boyfriend and co-star Karan Kundrra. According to recent reports, the actress got engaged to Uday Singh Gauri. However, Kritika has refuted therumours in the recent interview with Etimes.

“I don’t know from where it is coming,” said Kritika when asked to shed light on her engagement with beau Uday. The actress reiterated that there is nothing about her personal life that she needs to share in public and if there would be anything, she would definitely tell. When asked if she is single, the actress didn’t clear the air as she gave a dubious reply, “Maybe, maybe not… I don’t know.”

Speaking about her equation with ex-beau Karan, she revealed that they are not actively in touch but share a mutual respect for each other. When she was asked about her live chat with Karan last year, the actress brushed it saying it was an impromptu one arranged on request of a fan of her show Kitni Mohabbat Hai who wanted to see them together.

Apart from this, the actress didn’t address the question related to Karan’s split with VJ Anusha Dandekar. She said that it is none of her concerns.

In 2018, the rumour of the two getting engaged surfaced. Uday, who is the CEO of Exceed Entertainment -a talent management company — refuted the rumours.Later, Kritika revealed she had known him for quite some time now but there was nothing concrete. The moment it would be confirmed, she’d definitely talk about it.

On the work front, Kritika was last seen in the political drama Tandav alongside Saif Ali Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, and Sarah Jane Dias. Next, the actress will be part of the comedy-drama Kaun Banega Shekhawati which will stream onDisney+Hotstar. She will be seen alongside Lara Dutta, Anya Singhand Naseeruddin Shah in the show.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here