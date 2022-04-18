KRK Announces Deshdrohi 2, Promises It'll Be Bigger Than Baahubali; Netizens Tease 'KGF 2's Record In Danger'

Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK, is making his acting comeback. About 14 years after Deshdrohi was released and flopped, KRK announced Deshdrohi 2. Taking to Instagram and Twitter, the actor-self-proclaimed critic shared a poster of the upcoming movie and made the announcement. In the poster, KRK struck his famous Deshdrohi pose while an unknown actor posed behind him with a gun in his hand.

On the poster, KRK compared Deshdrohi 2 with SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali, claiming that his movie will be bigger than the Prabhas starrer. The poster also mentioned that the film will star, be directed and be produced by KRK. Sharing the poster, KRK wrote, “Shooting is going to start soon!"

Shooting is going to start soon! pic.twitter.com/WEXxe5MkRB— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 18, 2022

It comes as no surprise that several social media users took to the comments section and trolled KRK. “Hahaha one comedy movie is releasing soon," a user wrote. “Oscar level Acting ke liye taiyar ho jao (Get ready for Oscar-level performance)," added another. Referring to Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, a user teased, “KGF 2 ka record khatre mein h ab (KGF 2’s records are in danger." Another trolled, “Director KRK producers KRK dekhne wala bhi sirf KRK (Directed, produced and watched by KRK)." “Ye janab James bond banna chate hain..pose b wai de re (He wants to be James Bond, he’s posing also like him,)" added another.

The first Deshdrohi movie was directed by Jagdish A Sharma and produced by KRK. With the actor leading the movie, the film also featured Manoj Tiwari, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Gracy Singh and Zulfi Syed. The film focused on the hardships faced by immigrants in Mumbai. The film tanked at the box office and critics panned the movie. India Today reported that Deshdrohi was also banned in Maharashtra under the Bombay Cinema Regulation Act. The producers moved to the Bombay High Court to fight against the ban and eventually, after two months, the film was released in the state.

