KRK Asks Allu Arjun For Hindi Link to Puspha: The Rise; Fans Take Him To Task

Actor cum self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan, known for his digs at Bollywood celebrities, has been once again slammed by netizens. On Twitter, KRK, desperate to watch Pushpa: The Rise, urged Tollywood star Allu Arjun to ask his team to send him the Hindi link of his latest release on WhatsApp.

Take a look:

South Dub film #Pushpa has done Rs.60Cr+ business in Hindi belt and it is a Blockbuster! @alluarjun has become super star in Hindi also. It’s huge insult of so called Bollywood super stars, when their films are doing ₹15-25Cr lifetime business only.— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 4, 2022

“Dear @alluarjun can you ask your team to send me a Hindi film link on my WhatsApp. I really want to watch and review it,” the Tweet read.

Allu Arjun’s fans, not happy with KRK’s tweet, trolled him and even called him a begger. Soon after his tweet, the actor was slammed by not just people from South India but from North India too.

Some users stated that why would one need a review of Pushpa when the film has already become a super hit. Meanwhile, some gave links to Book My Show.

One user wrote, “Dude… if u want to review southern movies, you should have a basic qualification to understand their culture and movie-making process. first, try to understand their culture, then only u can do the review.”

KRK, before this, taking a dig at B’wood actors said, “South Dub film #Pushpa has done Rs.60 Cr+ business in Hindi belt and it is a Blockbuster! @alluarjun has become a superstar in Hindi also. It’s a huge insult of so-called Bollywood superstars when their films are doing ₹15-25Cr lifetime business only.”

South Dub film #Pushpa has done Rs.60Cr+ business in Hindi belt and it is a Blockbuster! @alluarjun has become super star in Hindi also. It’s huge insult of so called Bollywood super stars, when their films are doing ₹15-25Cr lifetime business only.— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 4, 2022

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise Part 1, released on December 7 has completed its one-month theatrical run today. The film, directed by Sukumar, has taken the box office by storm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.