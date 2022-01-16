KRK Calls Salman Khan 'Big Brother' Months After Defamation Suit: 'We Might Be Having Little Misunderstanding'

Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK in his new tweet called Salman Khan his ‘big brother’. The self-proclaimed critic had landed in trouble with Salman in 2021 after the Bharat actor’s legal team slapped him with a defamation suit. While KRK claimed it was for his unfavourable review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman’s lawyers said it was due to the allegations of corruption and money laundering levelled against Salman.

While KRK has often taken digs at Salman in the past with his tweets, he had waved the white flag to Salman and his team in June 2021 by taking down his videos about the actor. It seems like KRK is attempting to mend ties yet again. On Sunday, he took to Twitter and asked media to not associate his every tweet with Salman. He added that Salman was his ‘big brother’ and that the two just have a ‘little misunderstanding’ going on.

“I request to media to not connect my each Tweet with @BeingSalmanKhan! We might be having little misunderstanding but still he is my big brother. So I am not his enemy neither hate him nor I tweet everything about him only. There are many other actors, I do tweet about them," he tweeted.

I request to media to not connect my each Tweet with @BeingSalmanKhan! We might be having little misunderstanding but still he is my big brother. So I am not his enemy neither hate him nor I tweet everything about him only. There are many other actors, I do tweet about them.— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 16, 2022

Last year, Salman’s legal team, DSK Legal, had issued a statement regarding the defamation case filed against KRK. They said that the case was lodged for ‘publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand ‘Being Human’ is involved in fraud, manipulation, and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits.’

Besides Salman, KRK also got into a feud with Mika Singh after the singer showed his support to Salman. Their exchange of words resulted in Mika recording a song about KRK titled Kutta.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.