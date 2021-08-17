KRK Claims Kangana Dating "Egyptian Guy Imran", Later Deletes Tweet

Actor and critic Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) remains in the headlines less for his films and more for his controversial statements. And since he is very active on social media, he keeps making comments on one celebrity or another now and then. And he is at it again. This time, it’s Kangana Ranaut and KRK has claimed something or someone personal to her.

The actor-critic tweeted that Kangana was dating someone called Imran but soon deleted his tweet. Along with this, he also accused the actress of doing “love jihad". He also tweeted two pictures of the actress in which she can be seen with a person. KRK claimed that the person in the photograph is Imran, the man she is dating right now. In his tweet, he also said that Kangana was dating an Egyptian named Imran. He called it “love jihad" and said that this was not expected of her. However, later, the tweet was pulled down by him.

Before he deleted the post, users on social media noticed, took a screenshot and made it go viral on social media. Several Twitter users reacted to KRK’s tweet. Kangana’s fans, on the other hand, are waiting for her reply.

A few days ago, the four-time national award winner, Kangana, shared a picture with a man. She also wished the person on his birthday. The person visible in Kangana’s post is the same whose picture was shared by KRK. The difference, though, is that while KRK has named the man Imran, Kangana referred to him as Rizwan in her post.

The fans are now waiting for Kangana to respond to KRK’s tweet.

