KRK Criticizes Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj, Calls It Propaganda Film

Akshay Kumar’s much awaited film Samrat Prithviraj released in theatres on June 3 and it is getting a tepid response from the movie goers. The Chandra Prakash Dwivedi directorial is also receiving mixed reviews from the critics. Self-styled film critic Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, in a series of tweets has slammed the historic drama based on the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan.

KRK tweeted that the first show of Samrat Prithviraj has started and he is alone in the theatre. KRK also said that propaganda cannot work in the foreign market.

First show of #Prithiviraj has started and I am all alone in the theatre. Propaganda does not work in overseas market. pic.twitter.com/J0jcR5dzP4 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 3, 2022

In another tweet he mentioned that afternoon shows of Samrat Prithviraj are not seeing any increase in the number of audiences at the theatres. According to KRK, this film which only meant to serve propaganda has failed miserably. The Deshdrohi actor came down heavily on Akshay Kumar’s much hyped film calling it ‘a disaster’.

Noon shows of #Prithviraj are not having any growth means @akshaykumar propaganda is miserably failed. Public Jaanse Main Nahi Aayee. It’s a disaster on day1 only. Congratulations to Akki and @yrf — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 3, 2022

Criticizing a sequence from the movie, KRK tweeted that Akshay Kumar should be ashamed to do a film where he has to kidnap his brother’s daughter to marry her. KRK expressed his anguish at this scene writing that the brother’s daughter is like one’s own child.

I just want to say that #Akki should be ashamed to do such a film, where he has to kidnap his brother’s daughter to marry with her. Brother’s daughter is like own daughter. And daughter doesn’t respect her father. Aaa Thoo for such a dirty film #Prithviraj! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 3, 2022

KRK also condemned the death scene of Samrat Prithviraj. Calling Samrat Prithviraj a comedy film, KRK wrote that the warrior king’s death sequence is laughable.

Film Par Toh Hasoge Hi, #Prithviraj Ki Maut Par Bhi Hasoge. Salute to Director for making such a brilliant comedy film. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 3, 2022

However, KRK was also trolled by many Akshay Kumar fans and those who liked the movie. Many users wrote that the performances of actors can be criticized, but not Samrat Prithviraj who defended his land till his death. Responding to trolls, KRK replied that instead of criticizing him, people should vent out their criticism at Akshay Kumar and Chandra Prakash Dwivedi. According to him, these two have made a joke of Samrat Prithviraj.

If you feel bad about this tweet then abuse Akki and Director who are making joke of Prithviraj in the film, not me. Because I am just saying that whatever I have seen in the film. https://t.co/KoW0HQip33 https://t.co/ldUcjbrYVg — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 3, 2022

Neither Akshay Kumar nor Chandra Prakash Dwivedi has responded to KRK’s tweets yet. As of now, Samrat Prithviraj has raked in around Rs 11 crore on the first day.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.