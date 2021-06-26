KRK Deletes Salman Khan Videos from His YouTube Channel, Says 'Don't Want to Hurt You'

Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, who has been slapped with a defamation suit by Salman Khan for “endorsing defamatory allegations" against the actor, has said that he “voluntarily" removed all his videos about the Bollywood superstar from his YouTube channel. After initially making a statement that he will not review Salman Khan’s films, KRK backtracked on his claims. He later said that he’d continue to review Salman’s films even if the actor “touches his feet." Now, in his new tweets, KRK has said that he doesn’t want to hurt Salman, and therefore, he has deleted his video reviews of the actor’s films.

Dear @BeingSalmanKhan I have voluntarily removed all my videos about you coz I don’t want to hurt you or anybody else. I will continue fighting case against you in the court. I will only review your future films if I will get permission from the court. All the best for future.— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 25, 2021

Your team can notify me if I have left any video on my channel which offends you, so that I can delete that video also.— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 25, 2021

KRK, however, said that he’d continue fighting the case against Salman in the court and review his future films only if he gets permission from the court. In a follow-up tweet, KRK asked the actor’s team to notify him if he has left any video on the YouTube channel that offends the actor.

On June 24, a Mumbai court had granted interim relief to Salman on the same issue and KRK had said that he would challenge the orders in the higher courts. He wrote that his review of the film is personal and the court should not stop him from expressing it. “I am a film critic and it’s my job, so I will continue reviewing films,” he had said.

Salman’s legal team DSK Legal had issued an official statement regarding the case stating that the actor had filed a defamation case against KRK for “publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand ‘Being Human’ is involved in fraud, manipulation, and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits."

