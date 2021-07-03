KRK Demands Rs 25 Lakh in Audio Leak; Amin Hajee on Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's Divorce

Actor, producer and businessman Rohit Choudhary shared a shocking video on his Twitter handle on Friday evening. Around 5.30 pm he posted a call recording of actor-turned-film critic Kamaal R Khan who is commonly known as KRK.

In the post, Rohit wrote that he has shared the audio clip so as to expose the real face of KRK. He called him the “biggest blackmailer of the Indian film industry” who charges a huge amount for not indulging in “negative publicity” of films.

After 15 years of togetherness, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce through a joint statement earlier today. The couple, who had first met on the sets of Lagaan, tied the knot in 2005 and have collaborated on an array of critically successful films including Peepli Live, Delhi Belly, and Dangal, among others. The announcement has left the fraternity and the audience, including Khan’s close friend, Amin Hajee, in shock.

Talking about the couple’s decision, Hajee says, “My family has known about this for a while but it’s just Aamir and Kiran and has decided to announce it today. I am still coming to terms with this great loss. As we speak they are together with Azad (Rao Khan) in Kargil. In fact, Kiran sent me a photograph of the three of them today morning. I showed it to my family and told them that they are still together but it is just that their marital status has changed."

Tom Cruise is probably the world’s biggest movie star of this century, with a film career spanning over four decades. Cruise is linked to so many famous film scenes — the dance in “Risky Business," the “need for speed" shout in “Top Gun," and “Show me the money!" in “Jerry Maguire," to name a few — that it appears he’s been a movie star forever.

He got two Academy Award nominations for Best Actor in “Born on the Fourth of July" (1989) and “Jerry Maguire" (1996), as well as one for Best Supporting Actor in “Magnolia" (1999). These are the three performances that earned him Golden Globe nominations.

Katrina Kaif has shared her various moods on social media on Saturday. The actress posted a set of pictures on Instagram looking pretty as ever in a lavender tie-dye T-Shirt and joggers. She completed her look with a ponytail, gold hoop earrings and pink lips.

The images capture the several moods of Katrina, from happy to amused to pensive. “Moods," she wrote as caption.

After ruling the big screen with his ultimate acting skills, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is set to make his television debut with Colors’ visual-based quiz show The Big Picture. The show will also stream on Voot and Jio. The Big Picture will test contestants’ knowledge and visual memory.

Talking about his small screen debut, Ranveer Singh said in a statement, “In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything – it’s been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor, and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with Colors’ The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a ‘now’ generation quiz show sealed the deal for me."

