KRK Launches New Attack Against Salman Khan, Says 'Isko Sadak Par Le Aaoonga'

Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, has once again taken a dig at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in a series of new tweets. KRK, who has been slapped with a defamation suit by actor Salman Khan for “endorsing defamatory allegations" against the actor, has said that more than 20 Bollywood actors have extended their support to him in his ongoing fiasco with Salman Khan. He wrote, “More than 20 Bollywood people have called me to give me their support. They said, that they were not able to do that whatever I am doing. Because they were not ready to have a direct conflict with him. They were scared to make him their enemy. I say- Thank you all so very much!"

On Saturday, without mentioning Salman in his tweets, KRK alleged that he’s heard that the Radhe actor has finished a lot of people’s careers. He tweeted, “Whoever speaks against him, he destroyed his career. Main Iska Career Chaupat Karke, Isko Sadak Par Le Aaoonga." In another tweet, KRK wrote, “Now many people are calling me from Bollywood. Many are giving suggestions on Twitter. And all are saying the same thing. Ki Bhai Bachke Rahna, Ye Tumko Marwa Dega! Thank you all that You are concerned. But Main Fir Bhi Isse Nahi Darta! I will continue my fight for the truth."

After initially making a statement that he will not review Salman Khan’s films, KRK backtracked on his claims. He later said that he’d continue to review Salman’s films even if he “touches my feet."

A few days back, Salman’s legal team DSK Legal had issued an official statement regarding the case stating that the actor had filed a defamation case against KRK for “publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand ‘Being Human’ is involved in fraud, manipulation, and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits.”

