KRK, Out Of Jail, Claims He Survived Only On Water, Lost 10 kg

Kamaal Rashid Khan also known as KRK is a self-proclaimed film critic. His film critics often target celebrities, and he has many a time gotten into trouble due to his tweets. A few days ago, he was arrested in connection with two cases. The two cases were about his old tweets and a molestation case. After staying in jail for a few days, KRK is back, and he has taken to Twitter to reveal that he has lost 10 kg weight in 10 days.

Kamaal Rashid Khan tweeted, “I was surviving with only water for 10 days in lockup. So, I have lost 10 kg.” This has left many confused. Some are saying that this is not medically possible, and some are trolling him.

One wrote, “How is that even medically possible? Even with enormous labour and only drinking water, it is impossible to lose 10Kg in 10 days. Be it muscle mass or even fat it is not possible.”

Check out the tweet here:

I was surviving with only water for 10 days in lockup. So I have lost 10 kg weight. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 13, 2022

Many also stated that Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and others were behind his arrest. Replying to this, KRK tweeted, “Many people are saying that Karan Johar was behind my arrest. No, it’s not true. Karan, SRK, Aamir, Ajay, Akshay etc have nothing to do with my arrest.”

Here’s the tweet:

Kamaal Rashid Khan was arrested for two different cases — a 2020 case of alleged derogatory tweets about Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and a molestation case registered against him at the Versova police station in 2021. In the 2020 case, police had said that his tweets were communal, and he targeted Bollywood personalities.

The molestation case against Kamaal Rashid Khan was filed at the Versova police station in June 2021 under sections 354A (Sexual harassment) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of women) of IPC after receiving a complaint from an actress, whose name was not revealed.

The 27-year-old actress alleged that KRK called her to his Versova bungalow on the pretext of offering her a film. In her FIR, the actress claimed that KRK tried to touch her inappropriately.

