​KRK Says He Calls Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Hrithik Roshan 'Brothers'

Amid an ongoing legal feud with Salman Khan, actor Kamaal R Khan has tweeted the names of his friends in Bollywood and claimed that the industry loves him. He tagged Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan in his tweet. KRK also wrote that he calls all of them ‘Bhai’.

Main Toh @AnilKapoor Ko Bhi Bhai Bolta Hoon! @Riteishd Aur @juniorbachchan Ko Bhi Bhai Bolta Hoon! @vivekoberoi and @duttsanjay Ko Bhi Bhai Hi Bolta Hoon! @iamsrk aur @iHrithik Ko Bhi Bhai Hi Bolta Hun. Pata Nahi Ye media Wale mere Tweets Ka Galat Matlab Kyon Nikalte Rahte Hain.— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 4, 2021

It has only been a couple of weeks now when KRK tried to troll Abhishek. But, the actor played it smartly and gave it back to him. On May 22, KRK attacked Junior Bachchan by tweeting that his last solo hit was Guru in 2007. However, Abhishek made a comeback by saying that it was not his solo hit and the film had wonderful actors like Mithun Chakraborty, R Madhavan, Vidya Balan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

I think @juniorbachchan's last solo hit was #Guru in 2007. Someone Pls correct me I am wrong.— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 22, 2016

KRK has been grabbing the limelight for some time now due to a legal tussle with actor Salman Khan. A defamation case was filed by Salman in a Mumbai court against the critic. While KRK claimed that it is in retaliation to his negative review of Salman's latest film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai,Salman’s legal team clarified that the case was filed for defamatory allegations against the star. The actor has sued KRK over allegations of corruption.

KRK also took to Twitter and made some nasty comments over Salman and even called him ‘Bollywood ka gunda’. He mentioned that no one in Bollywood wants tosupport the actor.

Arey Yaar Hansal Mehta Ki support main 4 log Aa Gaye Thai but Bollywood Ke Gunde Bhai Ki support main Ek Bollywood Wala Nahi Aaya! Now you can easily understand that how much Bollywood people hate him. Bollywood people don’t want to see him in Bollywood at all. They all hate him.— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 4, 2021

Meanwhile, singer Mika Singh and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni came in support of Salman and tooka dig at KRK. Mika was later blocked by KRK.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here