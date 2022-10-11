KRK Says Karan Johar Has 'Run Away From Twitter Because of Me' After KJo Deletes Account

Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan took a jibe at Karan Johar after the filmmaker deleted his Twitter account. For the unversed, KJo recently deleted his Twitter account after tweeting, “Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!” Following this, KRK wrote that the filmmaker left the social media platform because of him.

Karan Johar has run away from #Twitter because of ME! Like for YES! RT for NO.” His tweet read, “

Take a look:

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Karan Johar has run away from <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Twitter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Twitter</a> because of ME! Like for YES! RT for NO.</p>— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) <a href=”https://twitter.com/kamaalrkhan/status/1579744378331201536?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 11, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>