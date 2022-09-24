KRK To Quit Reviewing Films After Vikram Vedha, Thanks Bollywood for 'Filing So Many Cases'

Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK, has announced he will not be reviewing films after Vikram Vedha. Taking to Twitter, the self-proclaimed critic revealed his decision. His tweet comes weeks after he was arrested and released on bail over sexual harassment charges.

“I quit. #VikramVedha is the last film, I will review. Thank you all for trusting my reviews n making me the biggest critic in the history of Bollywood. Thanks to all the Bollywood ppl also for not accepting me as a critic but filing so many cases against me to stop my reviews,” he said.

Vikram Vedha stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. The film is the official remake of the Tamil movie by the same name. The film is slated to release on September 30.

While it isn’t clear what prompted KRK to make the decision, this isn’t the first time that he decided to call quits on reviewing films. Last month, he had claimed he would not be reviewing any more films after Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Meanwhile, KRK was released on bail 10 days after he was arrested. He was sent to judicial custody for he was accused of ‘demanding sexual favours and holding the complainant’s hand’ by the Versova Police. The incident took place in the first week of January 2019. The actor was arrested on Saturday and presented to the Bandra court on Sunday.

ANI tweeted the news and wrote on Sunday, “Kamaal Rashid Khan arrested by Versova Police for demanding sexual favours & holding the complainant’s hand in the first week of January 2019. Versova Police arrested him by transfer order of 24th MM Court, Borivali, Mumbai: Versova Police”.

