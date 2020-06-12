KRK Tried to Troll Shoojit Sircar for Gulabo Sitabo, Filmmaker has This Savage Reply for Him

Kamaal R Khan a self-proclaimed film critic often roasts actors and directors on their new ventures. His latest target was filmmaker Shoojit Sircar whose film Gulabo Sitabo has released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. KRK took no time in calling it to be a confusing movie.

Just an hour after the release of the movie, KRK wrote in a tweet, “After watching #GulaboSitabo I just want to ask director Sahab @ShoojitSircar Ki Sir Ji Kaya Karna Chah Rahe Thai Aap! Exactly Mansha Kaya Thi? Dekhne Walon Ki Rooh Nikalna Chahte Thai Kaya sir! Anyway thank you so much for not releasing it in the theatres”.

Responding to his tweet, in his savage reply, Sircar wrote, “Sir aap mere har film ko itna pyaar dete hain ki mai aapka text padke gad gad ho jata hoon. (Sir, you give immense love to all my movies that I feel extremely humbled to read your texts) thank you for watching. agle film mei fir se milenge yahin par (I’ll meet you again here after the release of my next movie).”

Sir aap mere har film ko itna pyaar dete hain ki mai aapka text padke gad gad ho jata hoon:))) thank you for watching :)) agle film mei fir se milenge yahin par. https://t.co/tMb0ZPu9dT — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) June 12, 2020

Gulabo Sitabo stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in lead roles and is written by Juhi Chaturvedi. The film is a quirky tale of two slimy scheming foxes -- a landlord and tenant -- in a game of one upmanship.

Set in Lucknow, this is the first big budget Hindi film to opt for a direct release on OTT. A Rising Sun Films Production, the movie was ready for an April release but owing to the coronavirus-induced shutdown the filmmakers decided to take the digital route. The decision of taking it directly to Amazon Prime Video has also started a tug of war between Bollywood producers and exhibitors.







Follow @News18Movies for more