KRK Tries to Troll Abhishek Bachchan and Bollywood, Actor Comes Back With a Savage Response

Kamal R Khan or KRK as he is better known is famous for his controversial remarks on several things including Bollywood and the industry’s actors. Him getting into a social media fight with stars is not a new phenomenon. Recently, he tried to take a dig at Abhishek Bachchan but the actor did not take it lying down. He had a witty response in store. On Saturday, Junior Bachchan took to Twitter to praise the Malayalam film Vaashi which stars Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh. He wrote, “Another incredible movie coming from Malayalam film industry."

KRK retweeted the post and wrote, “Bhai Kabhi Aap Bollywood Wale Bhi koi incredible film Bana Dena!"

Bhai Kabhi Aap Bollywood Wale Bhi koi incredible film Bana Dena! https://t.co/t86eSYnTIA— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 19, 2022

However, Abhishek had a savage reply in store. He wrote, “Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na….. deshdrohi (We will try. Didn’t you make Deshdrohi)."

Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na….. deshdrohi.— Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) February 19, 2022

For the uninitiated, Deshdrohi is a 2008 film that starred KRK. The movie opened to extremely poor reviews and performed very badly at the box office. It received bad reviews from critics and fans.

However, the tweet war did not end there. KRK further wrote, “Hahaha! Meri film Ke budget ( ₹1.5Cr) Se Zyada Toh Aap logo Ke Makeup man Ka budget Hota hai. 2nd film Aap Bollywood Walon Ne Banane Nahi Di. Nahi Toh blockbuster Bhi Banakar Dikha Deta!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Bob Biswas. The actor will next be seen in the film Dasvi.

