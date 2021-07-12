KRK’s Predictions on Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Annoys Twitter

It’s an undeniable fact that Bollywood-actor-turned film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has an opinion on almost everything. Known for his controversial tweets against Bollywood celebrities, he is often found being slammed by netizens on social media. This time too, social media users were angered after KRK made multiple weird predictions about star couple Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, and kids of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

On Saturday, KRK tweeted that within the next 10 years, Nick will divorce Priyanka.

Prediction 03- Nick Jonas will divorce #PriyankaChopra within next 10 years!— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 10, 2021

Minutes after his tweet went viral, the self-proclaimed critic was brutally trolled by people all over the world who rooted for the couple’s strong relationship.

You need to be taught how to be within boundaries. Whatever they may do but you don't have any right to comment on anyones personal lives.— 🇮🇳AnalyticalAptitude🇺🇸 (@mayurthumma1) July 10, 2021

Wow .. we should blessed them to have a beautiful marriage life.. rather than to wait for a break-ups and all.. please Stop this negativity.. 🙏🌻— (Abhishek) Sharma (@Qabhi0) July 11, 2021

This is thoda extra. Please refrain from making such comments about personal lives of people.— david (@david87292055) July 10, 2021

In another tweet, KRK shared his bizarre opinion about Kareena and Saif’s sons—Taimur and Jeh. He wrote that both the sons would turn out to be flop actors because of the wrong choices of their names.

Prediction 01- Both son of Saif and Kareena won’t be able to become successful actors because of their wrong names.— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 10, 2021

As expected, this prediction too didn’t go down well with the netizens who slammed him for his insensitivity.

20 years from now people won't look at their character by their name…. Chirkut critic— suhail (@suhail040) July 10, 2021

This Prediction going to be Wrong I am 1000% Sure.— Bollywood Lifetime 🖤 (@Hasan66526714) July 10, 2021

A person identify by his hard work not by his name .if they will work hard 💪 they will be successful .krk u are foolish because names doesn't matter— Waheed Srkian (@SrkianWaheed) July 10, 2021

KRK’s reviews are often bizarre and sometimes too personal. Salman Khan has filed a defamation case against him after his review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. A Mumbai court has temporarily restrained KRK from posting videos and comments on Salman. After the court order KRK had said that he will approach a higher court.

In his argument, KRK has said, “I am a film critic and it’s my job, so I will continue reviewing films.” he had said. He claimed the views are personal and the court shouldn’t stop him.

A few days later KRK removed videos of Salman from his Twitter account. He said he didn’t want to hurt anybody and will review Salman’s movies only if the court allows him to do so.

KRK has also targeted Salman Khan’s brand Being Human and alleged that it was involved in “fraud and money laundering”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here