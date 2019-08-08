Krrish 3 Fame Rohan Shah to Play Hina Khan's Obsessive Lover in Vikram Bhatt's Directorial

TV actress Hina Khan is currently working on her third Bollywood project. After making her film debut with Lines and completing her second movie Wish List, Hina is busy shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s next project. According to a report published by BollywoodLife, another TV actor will be joining Hina for the film.

Actor Rohan Shah, who has done several teen-shows on Television, will be seen playing the character of Hina’s obsessive lover in the film. He was earlier seen in Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 3. In the Vikram Bhatt's directorial, Rohan will be seen playing an 18-year-old boy who falls for a fashion magazine editor (Hina Khan).

The report further states that the film has been named 'Hacked' and is expected to go on floors from August 20. "Vikram was convinced that Rohan is the guy he wants when he met him for the first time. The story is primarily about Shah’s love for an older girl and how it transforms into an obsession and social media has a major part to play in this fixation," the portal quoted a source as saying.

Confirming the same, Shah told the entertainment portal, "I’m really excited to play this character. I have never played such a role or seen such an intense character on the screen in a long time. My character is primarily the reason behind all the twists in the film, so it’s like a dream come true for an actor."

