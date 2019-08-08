Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Krrish 3 Fame Rohan Shah to Play Hina Khan's Obsessive Lover in Vikram Bhatt's Directorial

Hina Khan will be joined by another television actor for her upcoming project with Vikram Bhatt, reportedly titled 'Hacked'.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 8, 2019, 11:50 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Krrish 3 Fame Rohan Shah to Play Hina Khan's Obsessive Lover in Vikram Bhatt's Directorial
Image courtesy: Hina Khan, Rohan Shah
Loading...

TV actress Hina Khan is currently working on her third Bollywood project. After making her film debut with Lines and completing her second movie Wish List, Hina is busy shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s next project. According to a report published by BollywoodLife, another TV actor will be joining Hina for the film.

Actor Rohan Shah, who has done several teen-shows on Television, will be seen playing the character of Hina’s obsessive lover in the film. He was earlier seen in Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 3. In the Vikram Bhatt's directorial, Rohan will be seen playing an 18-year-old boy who falls for a fashion magazine editor (Hina Khan).

The report further states that the film has been named 'Hacked' and is expected to go on floors from August 20. "Vikram was convinced that Rohan is the guy he wants when he met him for the first time. The story is primarily about Shah’s love for an older girl and how it transforms into an obsession and social media has a major part to play in this fixation," the portal quoted a source as saying.

Confirming the same, Shah told the entertainment portal, "I’m really excited to play this character. I have never played such a role or seen such an intense character on the screen in a long time. My character is primarily the reason behind all the twists in the film, so it’s like a dream come true for an actor."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram