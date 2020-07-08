Krrish 4 to Have Time Travel Storyline, Priyanka Chopra Not Expected to Come Back?

Hrithik Roshan's successful superhero franchise Krrish's fourth instalment might have a time-travel storyline, if new sources are to be believed. In a recent reports, a source has stated that director Rakesh Roshan is planning to incorporate parts of the 2003 film Koii Mil Gaya in Krrish 4. The superhero Krrish will go back in time to bring his father Rohit Mehra back from the dead, as well as the beloved alien Jadoo.

Talking to Mid-day, the source said, “Rohit is integral to the story as he is the only person who can contact Jadoo. Rakeshji has designed the script cleverly to incorporate the much loved alien from Koii Mil Gaya. While the cast is yet to be determined, Priyanka Chopra is not expected to reprise her role.”

The source also said that the film is being planned in a grand manner and hence the visual effects have been entrusted to Shah Rukh Khan's production company Red Chillies Entertainment.

Another important update given by the source is that Krrish might fight an army of super-villains. He said, "He (Rakesh Roshan) intends to introduce an army of super villains who will battle the hero and has hired a Hollywood designer to give a distinct look to each baddie.”

Krrish 4 was scheduled to release in 2020 but production was halted due to Rakesh's cancer diagnosis. Now the filmmaker is healthy and hence has started work in the film's pre-production. The film will go on floors in 2021.