Krunal Pandya Completes Akshay Kumar's #BalaChallenge, Amitabh Bachchan Miffed with Illness Rumours
Cricketer Krunal Pandya posted his video of the Bala Challenge, Amitabh Bachchan is displeased with the rumours surrounding his illness. Find out more in today's entertainment wrap.
Cricketer Krunal Pandya posted his video of the Bala Challenge, Amitabh Bachchan is displeased with the rumours surrounding his illness. Find out more in today's entertainment wrap.
The Bala Challenge thrown by Akshay Kumar to promote his upcoming film Housefull 4 has really caught on with celebs. Cricketer Krunal Pandya has also taken it up, posting a video on Twitter replicating the crazy dance steps from this wacky song.
Read: Krunal Pandya Completes Akshay Kumar's #BalaChallenge, Fans Ask Brother Hardik to Take it Too
Amitabh Bachchan was recently hospitalised at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and was released quickly afterwards. While it was a routine check-up, there were various rumours that the actor was not well and there was something serious about the hospital visit. Now the actor has opened up about this via his blog, asking people to respect his and his family's privacy during this time.
Read: Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Displeasure on Illness Rumours, Says 'All is Not in the World For Sale'
Jennifer Lawrence is officially a married woman now, after exchanging vows with art gallerist Cooke Maroney in a private yet star-studded ceremony in Rhode Island's luxurious mansion, Belcourt of Newport owned by Alex and Ani CEO Carolyn Rafaelian. Lawrence and Maroney have been linked together since June 2018 and were reported to have been engaged since February this year.
Read: Jennifer Lawrence Says 'I Do' To Cooke Maroney in a Star-Studded Wedding Ceremony
Some fans had predicted that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had broken up as Shawn had deleted their infamous kissing video from Instagram. Now the Stitches singer has taken to the social media app to clear the air about the couple's relationship status by posting an adorable picture with Camila.
Read: Shawn Mendes Puts Camila Cabello Breakup Rumours to Rest with This Adorable Picture
Deepti Naval describes acting as the best way to live a life, and in her career of nearly forty years, the actress has navigated her way through heartbreaks and fading work. The veteran is thankful that she never became "convoluted" during the highs and lows. Naval focused on her career in parallel cinema amid plenty of advice to appear in mainstream films. She recalls being told there's nothing left in parallel cinema, "no one even watches it."
Read: If You're a Serious Actor Ignored By Cinema, It Can Be Devastating, Says Deepti Naval
