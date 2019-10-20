Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Krunal Pandya Completes Akshay Kumar's #BalaChallenge, Fans Ask Brother Hardik to Take it Too

Krunal Pandya uploaded his Bala Challenge video saying that he is an Akshay Kumar fan and was super excited to dance to the Housefull 4 song.

News18.com

Updated:October 20, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
Krunal Pandya Completes Akshay Kumar's #BalaChallenge, Fans Ask Brother Hardik to Take it Too
Image: Twitter

The Bala Challenge thrown by Akshay Kumar to promote his upcoming film Housefull 4 has really caught on with celebs. Cricketer Krunal Pandya has also taken it up, posting a video on Twitter replicating the crazy dance steps from this wacky song.

Krunal uploaded the video saying that he is an Akshay Kumar fan and was super excited to take up the challenge. He did a pretty good job of performing to the song, and fans on Twitter were glad to see the cricketer in an entertaining avatar. Many of his followers also wished to see his cricketer brother Hardik Pandya take up the challenge, as he is supposed to be an Akshay Kumar fan too.

Krunal took the challenge with two of his friends. Here's what he posted, "We were super excited to do this ... This is how we get pumped 💪 #BalaChallenge completed 🕺 @akshaykumar, we’re big fans of your work, what do you think of our performance? @actor_mayur

@meherzanmazda."

While Hardik found the video hilarious and commented on it, he is yet to take up the challenge himself.

Read: Varun Dhawan Takes Akshay Kumar's Bala Challenge, His Eccentric Red Pant Draws Attention

Housefull 4, releasing on October 25, is directed by Farhad Samji and stars Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Chunky Panday.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
