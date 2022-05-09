Krushna Abhishek Breaks Down As He Talks About Missing Govinda: 'I Really Love You a Lot'

The rift between Krushna Abhishek and his mama Govinda is no secret. Everyone knows that the two actors do not talk to each other and Krushna has also skipped The Kapil Sharma Show whenever Govinda was invited as a guest. However, during a recent conversation with Manish Paul for his podcast, Krushna broke down and talked about missing his uncle.

On being asked about the unending rift with Govinda, Krushna got emotional and teary-eyed. Mentioning he misses his uncle a lot, Krushna further added how he wants his children to play with the legendary actor. “The thing is, when I speak in interviews, the things are put together after cut and paste. Uncle Govinda, I really love you a lot and I miss you a lot. I always miss you. You must never believe the news or anything, what’s out on media or what was written. I only miss one thing, that is I want my babies to play with my uncle. I miss that a lot. He should play with my babies. I know he misses me a lot. He always misses me, I know that,” Krushna told Manish Paul.

Last year, Krushna Abhishek skipped the episode of The Kapil Sharma Show when Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja were invited. Later, Sunia slammed Krushna for the same and told ETimes, “Whenever we appear on the show, he says something about us in the media just for publicity. What’s the point of all this? It makes no sense to discuss a family matter in public. Govinda may not respond or retaliate, but it upsets and infuriates me.”

Later, Krushna apologised to Govinda and asked them to accept his apology. “I love my mama and mami. I seek their forgiveness. I’ve tried many times. But they won’t accept my apology. And therein lies the problem. I don’t know why they are not willing to forgive me when I am like their child. So many times in so many interviews I’ve said that we will resolve our issues, and they’ve said so too. But we are still at loggerheads,” he told SpotboyE.

