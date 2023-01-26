Krushna Abhishek Breaks Silence on Kapil Sharma Fallout, Says 'People Told Me, Attitude Aa Gaya...'

Krushna Abhishek has confirmed that he’d be working with Kapil Sharma “soon," months after quitting The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna reportedly decided to quit The Kapil Sharma Show over pay dispute, but it was speculated that all was not well between Kapil Sharma and Krushna.

Now, in a new interview, Krushna Abhishek has heaped praise on Kapil Sharma and revealed that he would work with the actor-comedian soon. Krushna also said that people would tell him to not join Kapil’s show claiming that the latter had an ‘attitude’.

Speaking with Indian Express, Krushna said, “I love Kapil, I love the show. He is such a great talent, he is like a friend and brother, who has taken such good care of me over the years. There were people who would tell me he has changed, attitude aagaya hai (he has an attitude), don’t join his show. But let me tell you, the man is such a hard-working artist. The way he creates comedy does stand up, and takes the team along, it’s not an easy job. For us, after doing this for years, it really becomes difficult to create new content. You tend to ask yourself ‘ab naya kya (what can be new)?’ However, that man, and that show is doing something different each time and making people laugh. It’s a great show."

After quitting TKSS, Krushna Abhishek officially signed a gig with Bigg Boss 16. The actor-comedian is playing the host of a special show under the umbrella of the Salman Khan-hosted show. This is Krushna’s first television project since he quit The Kapil Sharma Show. In this show, Krushna and his actress-wife Kashmera Shah interact with evicted contestants of Bigg Boss 16.

