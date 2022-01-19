Krushna Abhishek Buys Sister Arti Singh's 'Dream Car'; She Says 'I Can't Afford It But You...'

Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek, who is currently doing The Kapil Sharma Show, has purchased a brand new luxury car. Krushna’s sister, former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh, on Tuesday, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post for him, saying that she is proud of him.

Arti shared the moving note alongside a couple of photos of herself with Krushna as they struck a pose in front of the latter’s new Mercedes. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Arti wrote, “So so proud of you. Well, I have never been into cars but this was my dream car. I can’t afford it right now but u bought it and made my dream come true… and you deserve every bit because you work so so hard… proud sister @krushna30."

Responding to Arti in the comments section, Krushna wrote “It’s not mine, it’s yours." Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah replied to Krushna, writing, “It’s mine too." To this, Arti assured her, “@kashmera1 obviously! You are his lucky charm."

Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek has been in the news for his public fallout with his uncle, Bollywood superstar Govinda. Krushna and Govinda have not been on talking terms for the last couple of years.

Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah recently hinted at Krushna Abhishek and Govinda’s fallout when she appeared on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar. The former BB contestant told host Salman Khan that last year she went inside Bigg Boss house as a challenger and followed Krushna’s instruction and played the game without any fights, and he himself fought with his “maama and maami".

