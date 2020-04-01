Krushna Abhishek Featured on the Poster of Govinda's Film Hatya But He Wasn't In The Film

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Krushna Abhishek has shared a poster of 1988 Bollywood movie Hatya, which starred his uncle Govinda.

The poster also features Krushna as a child. Interestingly, he was not a part of the main cast but was only picked for the poster shoot as a replacement for a child artist, who wasn’t available for the photoshoot.

“Got this pic today. Guys do u know the baby holding the leg in this pic is me. I was not in the film but the child actor didn't hv the date so photo shoot was done by me my first work,” captioned Krushna in the Instagram post tagging veteran actor Anupam Kher, who was also a part of the movie.

During an interview with Bombay Times, Krushna spoke about his equation with uncle Govinda and his family.

Krushna, who guises as a lady named Sapna for his roleplay in Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, opened up about the time when Govinda came to the sets with wife Sunita and daughter Narmada.

Krushna revealed that as conveyed by his crew, Sunita had explicitly requested for his absence from the stage during their presence. He further stated that was the reason why he concluded his gig before their arrival on the show.

“However, I chose not to create a ruckus because it was Narmada’s big day, and they had come to promote her album. If I could do this for my sister being the older brother, I expected the same from my elders. It’s so sad that while Chi Chi mama (Govinda) doesn’t want us to fight or talk about our issues in public, something like this has happened(sic),” he was quoted as saying.

For the unversed, Krushna and Govinda’s family have not been on good terms ever since Sunita got upset with Krushna’s wife Kashmera’s social media put up.

