Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary, Recall How They Met 16 Years Ago

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah are celebrating a decade of their wedding today. The couple, who are goals for so many of us, have been married to each other for 10 years now. What’s remarkable is the fact that they had met each other on the same day, 16 years back. The two ha met on the sets of Pappu Paas Ho Gaya. Now, the couple are celebrating the special day in their own style.

Krushna Abhishek took to his social media to share a song from Pappu Paas Ho Gaya and wrote, “Happy anniversary @kashmera1 love u loads 💓 this is where we met guys 2006 shooting this film #pappu paas ho gaya film toh chali nahi but pappu pass ho gaya apne patane ke exam mein 😜 aur yeh affair shuru hua @apnabhidu dada ke saamne love u lots kash u hv been my support and strength 💪 always 💖 God bless” See the post here:

Kashmera Shah wrote, “I had made a mental note to myself 16 years ago when I met you that I was going to make you proud. Hope I succeeded in that. Love you now and forever my Cud…Happy Anniversary to us @krushna30 and I have added the music of our first song together shot ever from our first film #aurpappupasshogaya” Here’s the post:

She shared another post where she wrote, “You can see here where I fell in love with him exactly. He sings the song in a way where he believes every word and you can see me believing him. Good actor. Finally pata liya @krushna30”

Kashmera also shared more posts on her Instagram story.

Arti Singh wished her Bhaiyya- Bhabhi and wrote, “Happy anniversary. Many more to come… God bless you bothwith lots of happiness and love and health… Bhaiya Bhabhi”

Happy anniversary to Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah.

