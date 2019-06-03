Take the pledge to vote

Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah Celebrate Twins Birthday as Tusshar Kapoor, Archana Puran Singh Join the Party

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah welcomed a number of their friends from the TV industry at the birthday party of their twins Rayaan and Krishaang.

Trending Desk

June 3, 2019
Comedian Krushna Abhishek and actress Kashmera Shah had a birthday bash for their two-year-old twins. Krushna and wife Kashmera, who welcomed twin boys Rayaan and Krishaang via surrogacy, celebrated a starry birthday for their baby boys on Sunday. From Tusshar Kapoor, Archana Puran Singh to Nisha Rawal and Tanaaz Irani, the birthday party had all the close friends and colleagues of the two TV celebs.

Krushna, who is currently a part of Kapil Sharma's Show, had Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and Archana Puran Singh in attendance. Archana was accompanied by husband Parmeet Sethi.

Tusshar Kapoor, who was Krushna's co-star in Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, was also present at the party with his baby boy Laksshya Kapoor. Other TV stars at the birthday were Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki fame Nisha Rawal along with her husband and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Karan Mehra with their son son Kavish, Tanaaz Irani with daughter Zianne, Deepshikha Nagpal, Arti Singh, Mahhi Vij and Krushna's cousin Ragini Khanna.



Kashmera uploaded lots of videos of the two kids dancing to Ranveer Singh songs.



Krushna and Kashmera, who secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2013 after several years of courtship, kept their marriage a secret until 2015. The couple welcomed their twin sons in 2017 via surrogacy and kept the babies away from limelight. Kashmera has also revealed in an interview that she has had 14 failed attempts at having kids through IVF. On the work front, Kashmera was recently seen at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 attending the inauguration of the Indian Pavilion.

