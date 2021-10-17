Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah Don't Want 'Shah Rukh Khan to Be Tortured, Aryan Khan to Face Difficulties'

Celebrity couple Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah came out in support of Shah Rukh Khan amid his son’s arrest in an alleged drug case. The Bollywood superstar and Gauri Khan’s eldest son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 from the Cordelia cruise ship and is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail and will remain there for at least three more days as the court, after hearing arguments, posted the matter for orders on October 20.

Talking to the paparazzi on Saturday, Kashmera said that what has happened is ‘sad’ and Krushna added that they are praying for everything to be alright soon. “Uske parents kitne pareshaan honge (His parents must be so worried). I just want everything to go fine,” Kashmera further said.

Krushna also wished for SRK to be spared torture. He said, “Bas main yeh hi chahta hoon ki sab jaldi solve ho aur takleef na ho Aryan ko kisi bhi cheez ki. Humari bhi sympathy hai and we want Shah Rukh bhai ko aur torture na ho, takleef aur na di jaaye (I just want everything to be solved soon and I hope Aryan does not have to face any kind of difficulties. They have our sympathy and we want Shah Rukh bhai to not be tortured further or put through further hardships).

Although no drugs were found in Aryan’s possession, he has been accused of being a regular consumer of drugs and illicit trafficking. NCB told a special NDPS court that his WhatsApp conversations were ‘suspicious’ and point towards a ‘larger international drugs-related conspiracy’. The message in question is Aryan’s WhatsApp message to co-accused Arbaaz Merchant that read ‘let’s have a blast’.

The others accused in the case include Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal.

