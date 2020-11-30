Krushna Abhishek On Bharti Singh: Both Kapil Sharma And I Are With Her

After comedian Bharti Singh’s arrest in the on-going Bollywood drug case by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), speculations were rife that she has been removed from the comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. However, Bharti was subsequently released on bail.

Krushna Abhishek, who is also a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, told Times Of India, “I haven’t heard of any such discussion or development from the channel’s end. No such decision has been taken by the channel. Even if something like this happens, I will support Bharti. She should get back to work. Jo ho gaya woh ho gaya (Whatever has happened, has happened). We stand by Bharti and both Kapil (Sharma) and I are with her. She has my unconditional support.”

Krushna further said, "Arti (Singh) ko chhod kar agar meri koi baahar sister hai jisko main proudly behen bolta hoon, toh woh Bharti hai (Bharti is the only one I proudly call my sister apart from my real sibling, Arti)."

Meanwhile, along with Bharti, her husband Harsh Limbachiya was also nabbed by NCB in the drug case. He also has been released on bail. NCB had zeroed in on the comedian-couple after a couple of drug peddlers were arrested in an ongoing action early this morning who revealed the names of Bharti and Harsh.