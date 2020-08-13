Krushna Abhishek on Bharti Singh: Our Camaraderie is on a Different Level

Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek has joined hands with comedian Bharti Singh once again. He says their camaraderie is on a different level.

The two have worked together in popular shows like "Comedy Classes" and "Comedy Nights Bachao", and are now reuniting for "Funhit Mein Jaari".

On the show, Bharti and Krushna will present funny parody on various topics from across the globe.

"I was very excited when I got to know that I am going to do a show with Bharti. Our camaraderie is on a different level," declared Krushna.

"'With this sketch comedy, we will have our audience laughing their hearts out, as we bring some very hilarious and topical gags. Their weekends are going to be full of entertainment with this show as we will bring them small doses of laughter," he promised, adding: "It is a lot of fun shooting with the entire team, we ourselves fall laughing while shooting these gags."

Bharti loves making people laugh and with "Funhit Mein Jaari", she promises to give audiences endless reasons to laugh.

"We aim to bring happiness for our viewers as we will present a comic take on some of the most relatable topics from across the globe for them. We have been enjoying a lot shooting together, especially with Krushna, Jasmin, and Mubeen, as we all have worked together previously as well and it is so much fun coming back together for 'Funhit Mein Jaari'," she added.

The show will also feature actors Jasmin Bhasin, Mubeen Saudagar, Sonu Pathak and Jyoti Sharma.

It will premiere on August 22 on Sony SAB.